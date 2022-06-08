Thane: Massive fire breaks out at plastic godown in Bhiwandi

A massive fire broke out at a plastic godown in Thane's Bhiwandi.
As per the fire department, four fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties were reported in the incident.
As per the fire department, four fire tenders are present at the spot. | FPJ photo
No casualties were reported in the incident. | FPJ photo
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)