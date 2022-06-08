e-Paper Get App

Thane: Massive fire breaks out at plastic godown in Bhiwandi

As per the fire department, four fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties were reported in the incident.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
A massive fire broke out at a plastic godown in Thane's Bhiwandi. | FPJ photo

A massive fire broke out at a plastic godown in Thane's Bhiwandi.

As per the fire department, four fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties were reported in the incident.

As per the fire department, four fire tenders are present at the spot.

As per the fire department, four fire tenders are present at the spot. | FPJ photo

No casualties were reported in the incident.

No casualties were reported in the incident. | FPJ photo

Read Also
Thane: Now citizens can lodge complaints against illegal hoardings via toll free number
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiThane: Massive fire breaks out at plastic godown in Bhiwandi

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Massive fire breaks out at plastic godown in Bhiwandi

Thane: Massive fire breaks out at plastic godown in Bhiwandi

'Al-Qaeda is not protector but threat to Muslims': India on threat letter

'Al-Qaeda is not protector but threat to Muslims': India on threat letter

RBI allows credit card linkage with UPI, to start with Rupay

RBI allows credit card linkage with UPI, to start with Rupay

Watch video: Man and two girls manhandle police personnel after being stopped for triple riding on...

Watch video: Man and two girls manhandle police personnel after being stopped for triple riding on...

Thane: Now citizens can lodge complaints against illegal hoardings via toll free number

Thane: Now citizens can lodge complaints against illegal hoardings via toll free number