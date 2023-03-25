Thane: Fire breaks out at furniture shop at Hiranandani Estate; visuals surface

Thane: Fire breaks out at furniture shop at Hiranandani Estate, no casualty reported | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: Fire broke out at Arcadia Shopping Centre at Hiranandani Estate at Patlipada in Thane on Friday, March 24 at around 9:30 pm. As per the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) officials no casualties were reported.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane said, " We received the information at the disaster management cell room around 9:30 pm that a fire broke out at Pooja Furniture Home on ground floor of Arcadia shopping centre at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. Soon after receiving the information, the disaster management cell staff and fire brigade personnel reached the spot with one fire vehicle and one rescue vehicle."

Sawant further added, " Efforts are still going on to put out the fire at the spot by the fire brigade personnel and disaster management cell staff. Fortunately no casualties has been reported. The fire must have taken place due to the electrical products and also use and throw products kept behind the air-condition duct."

Pramod Kaklij, Fire Officer, Thane said, " The fire has been brought under control now. Initially it became little difficult to carry out the rescue operation because many people were inside the shopping centre. We called the police officials and took their help to move out the people safely."

Shop owner at shopping centre speaks on possible cause of fire

One of the shop owner at Shopping centre said, " The main reason behind the fire is an illegally build floor inside the shops. No action is been taken by the encroachment officials of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) regarding the illegal floors. One year back fire took place at Arcadia shopping centre and 15 shops were gutted into fire."