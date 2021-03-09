Thane: Fire breaks out at factory in Asangaon, 12 fire engines rushed to spot

Meanwhile, in another incident, at least 32 electric meters were completely destroyed after a fire broke out in an electricity meter box room of a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city in the wee hours of Tuesday. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

The fire broke out around 1.45 am in the power meter box room located on the ground floor of the residential building in the Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told PTI. Officials of the power supply company and police also reached the scene and a probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

On March 7, four shops were gutted in a fire in a shopping complex in Maharashtra's Thane. The fire broke out in the shopping complex located in Noopur building at Lokpuram in Pawar Nagar area around 5 am. Four shops, including a mini-supermarket, a stationery store, and a boutique, were completely destroyed in the blaze.

