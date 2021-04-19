Thane: Fire breaks out at Aircel Sanitizer Company in Asangaon, doused later

A major fire broke out in a sanitiser factory in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, a civic official said.

No casualty has been reported so far, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The blaze erupted around 12.15 am in the factory located behind a hotel on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Asangaon township here, he said.

"So far, no one has been injured. The cause of the fire is still not known," the official said.

Six fire engines, including from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Navi Mumbai, Thane city and Ulhasnagar, were rushed to the spot, an official at the Thane district police control room said.

Fire has been doused, as per the latest update by ANI.