Thane: Fire at dumping ground in Uttan; no casualty

Thane: A major fire broke out at a dumping ground in Uttan area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, but there was no report of any casualty, police said.

The blaze erupted around 1 am and covered the entire ground due to the strong wind, they said.

A foul smell emanating from the ground spread over the locality, a police official said.

Four fire engines and two water tankers were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to control the blaze, he said.

The official said JCB machines would be used to remove the waste material lying on the ground to help contain the fire.

"There is no report of any casualty so far," he said, adding that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:07 AM IST