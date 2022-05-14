Thane: Final ward formation notification of TMC announced

The notification of final ward formation for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) upcoming election to be held in the month of September 2022 has been published in Maharashtra Government Gazette on Friday 13th May 2022.

The notification has been published on the TMC website, on the notice board of the corporate headquarters and also on the notice boards of all the ward committee offices.

Earlier, the State Election Commission (SEC) Maharashtra on May 10, 2022, ordered the notification of final ward formation for the general election to be held in the year 2022 of Thane Municipal Corporation has been published.

Accordingly, the notification of the final ward structure, map (integrated map of the city) and all the appendices (1 to 9) have been published on the notice board of Thane Municipal Corporation (https://thanecity.gov.in) on the notice boards of the municipal headquarters and in all the ward committee office.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 08:28 PM IST