Thane: Fearing Monsoon Epidemics, TMC Takes Preemptive Action for Dengue & Malaria Prevention

TMC review meeting | FPJ

Thane: Fearing the rise of various epidemic diseases like dengue and malaria during the monsoon season, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) started preparations on Saturday to keep the health system ready and implement preventive measures.

Currently, tests for dengue and malaria are being conducted in all the health centers of TMC. Additionally, these tests have been mandated to be carried out at the maternity hospital of the civic body and also at Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana.

TMC Chief's Review Meet

During a review meeting on Saturday, TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar directed the health department to plan in a way that patients admitted to the hospital for treatment of various epidemic diseases do not have to go elsewhere for any examination.

The TMC health department officer informed that in the past few days, cases of dengue and malaria have been reported in the municipal area. Specifically, 7 cases of dengue and 35 cases of malaria have been identified, with some patients already discharged after treatment, while others are still undergoing treatment.

Instructing the health department, Bangar said, "Epidemic diseases spread every year during the monsoon, and it is necessary to take timely preventive measures for such diseases. Patients suffering from various epidemic diseases are admitted to municipal hospitals for treatment. To ensure proper diagnosis and timely treatment, tests should be conducted through ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) and GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) at 'Aapla Dawakhana'. If the staff is insufficient, additional staff should be made available, and necessary test kits should be provided."

Separate Rooms for Dengue & Malaria Patients in the Hospital

The Thane civic chief emphasized the need to create separate rooms for dengue and malaria patients at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. He also stressed the importance of ensuring an adequate number of doctors, nurses, and ward boys, as well as maintaining an adequate stock of medicines for patients. After blood tests (CBC) at CSMH, if a patient requires platelets, it should be planned accordingly, and a list of blood donors should be prepared. Under no circumstances should patients be sent out of the hospital for any examination. If it is necessary to provide platelets to dengue-infected patients, the said platelets should be made available only through CSMH, and no patient should be asked to bring platelets from outside the hospital through private means. Proper planning should also be in place to avoid any shortage of ICU rooms in the hospital.

Bangar further added, "If a patient is suspected to have dengue, a survey should be conducted in the area by ANM and Asha workers. Houses in that area should also be surveyed, and necessary measures should be taken, including taking samples of mosquito larvae. Medical officers at every civil health center should be vigilant and coordinate with the filaria department to spray the area with medicine. Since dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water, there should be no water storage, and any stored water should be covered with a cloth. Public awareness should be raised among citizens to observe dry days by emptying containers filled with water every seven days. In areas where water is used from wells or borewells, water testing should be done to check for potability. If the water is not potable, arrangements should be made through the water supply department. Additionally, leaflets should be distributed in all housing societies to raise awareness about the increasing prevalence of dengue and malaria."