 Thane: Father Bashes 18-Month-Old Baby To Death
Thane: Father Bashes 18-Month-Old Baby To Death

The police have arrested Altaf Mohammad Samiullah Ansari (26) under Sections 302 (murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Thane: A labourer allegedly bashed his 18-month-old daughter to death following a quarrel with his wife in Thane district, police said on Sunday. The police have arrested Altaf Mohammad Samiullah Ansari (26) under Sections 302 (murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The incident took place around 6pm on Friday, when the accused in a fit of rage beat up his wife and dragged her and his daughter out of their house in Abhay Nagar area of Daighargaon, he said. He allegedly threw the baby on the floor and killed her, the official said.

Ansari had held a grudge against his wife for a quarrel that took place between them 15 days ago, he said. The accused was an alcoholic and frequently quarrelled with his wife, he said, adding the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the woman.

article-image

