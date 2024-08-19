Thane: F-TAM Annual Melava On August 25 To Thank Maharashtra Govt For Establishing Telugu Sahitya Academy

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: The Federation of Telugu Community of Maharashtra, F-TAM, will hold its annual "Melava" in Thane on Sunday, Aug 25 from 9am to 1pm at the Kashinath Ghanekar hall, Vasant Vihar, Thane.

Jaganbabu Ganji, President of F-TAM said, the main agenda is to thank the state government for having set up the Maharashtra State Telugu Sahitya Academy.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister for civil aviation K Rammohan Naidu, Telangana's minister for textile Tummala Nageshwara Rao and AP tourism minister Kandula Durgesh are among the main invitees. Other VIPs include M.P.s Naresh Mhaske, Dr Shrikant Shinde, MLAs Pratap Sarnaik, Sanjay Kelkar and MLC Niranjan Davkhare.

The event will be attended by Telegu bankers, professionals, artists and entrepreneuers. Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao, Telugu Veda Kavi and cine lyricist will be a main attraction.

Dr P V Ramana, Chairman of F-TAM said our aim is to bring over 50 Lakhs of Telugu people in Maharashtra on one platform, plan every pin-code area wise communities and work for the growth of Maharashtra.

Details can be had from Mr Ganji on 7718825503 / 9920528833