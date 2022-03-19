Thane: Externed man arrested with country-made pistol and three live cartridges

Thane: The Thane crime branch sleuths have arrested a 35-year-old Saurabh Santosh Vartak, well famous for his criminal activities with a country made pistol and three live cartigades.

The police said Vartak was externed from Thane city, Mumbai and Raigad district for two years. He was also wanted in a cheating and forgery case registered with Vartak Nagar police station.

On March 17, Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector, Unit 5, Wagle Estate received information about Vartak and externed criminal being coming to meet his friend in Thane. "As per the information we laid a trap and arrested Vartak with a country made pistol and three live cartigade. A case has been registered against him under sections of the arms act and Maharashtra police act at Vartak nagar police station," added Ghodke.

The police said further investigation in the case is being carried out by the Vartak Nagar police station. The police during investigation found Vartak had around 9 cases registered against him including cheating, forgery and criminal assault.

Sources from the police said Vartak was wanted in a cheating and forgery case registered against him under section 406, 420, 465, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian penal code. He was wanted in the case, where victims were cheated in the name of giving flats in BSUP (basic service to urban poor) schemes.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:10 PM IST