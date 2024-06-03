Thane: Extended Platform Develops Cracks Within 24 Hrs Of Construction

Work done during 63-hour mega block at Thane station | Vijay Gohil

Within 24 hours of Central Railway holding a 63-hour mega block for widening the platform 5/6 at Thane station, the extended platform developed cracks and footmarks were seen raising doubts about quality of the work done. The commuters raised the security concerns particularly with the monsoon approaching.

Platform 5/6 at Thane station is one of the busiest platforms handling more than 300 suburban and mail/express trains. Widening of the platform by 2-3 meters for the entire length of 587 meters was done by placing 785 pre-cast hollow blocks of 1x1x1 meters, 0.5x1x1 meters and 1.5x1x1 meters. These pre-cast blocks reduce the chances of platform surface settlement. This was for the first time that such types of blocks were used for platform construction.

When contacted, a senior CR official said, “The platform was opened as soon as the work was completed. The area was covered with jute bags. However, the concerned officials have been apprised of the situation and it will be corrected on priority.”

The challenging task of widening of platform was undertaken after imposing 63 hrs of block from 00:30 hrs of May 31. The work involved use of two concrete pumps, five Poclains, one Roller, one ballast train, 32 tank wagons and four locomotives. One footover bridge was also dismantled and a new one was constructed a few days earlier to make space for the widening work.