Thane: 'Expression of Vote' Contest to Promote Voter Awareness Among Students

Thane: To harness students' creative potential for voter awareness, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer has organized an 'Expression of Vote' competition, which will run until September 15, 2023.

Three distinct competitions have been designed under the theme 'Expression of Vote': 'Advertising', 'Mural', and 'Slogan'. These competitions will be conducted in Marathi, Hindi, and English. Students from mass media and journalism colleges, as well as art colleges in Maharashtra, are eligible to participate in this contest.

Competition topics

The competition topics include themes like Youth and Voters, Voters as Pillars of Democracy, The Power of a Single Vote, Voter's Role and Responsibility in an Empowered Democracy, and Inclusivity and Voters in Democracy. Detailed competition guidelines can be found on the website of the 'Chief Election Officer, Maharashtra.'

Prizes

Exciting prizes have been allocated for each category. The top prize for the 'Advertising' competition is Rs. 1,00,000, with a second prize of Rs. 75,000, and a third prize of Rs. 50,000. Additionally, two incentive prizes of Rs. 10,000 each will be awarded. For the 'Mural' competition, the first prize is Rs. 50,000, the second prize is Rs. 25,000, and the third prize is Rs. 15,000, with two incentive prizes of Rs. 5,000 each. The 'Slogan' competition offers a first prize of Rs. 25,000, a second prize of Rs. 15,000, a third prize of Rs. 10,000, and two incentive prizes of Rs. 5,000 each.

Chief Electoral Officer Shrikant Deshpande has encouraged students from mass communication, journalism, and creative arts colleges across Maharashtra to actively participate in this competition.

