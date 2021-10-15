Thane: Ex-Congress MLA Kanti Koli dead - All you need to know about the legislator

Former Congress legislator from Thane in Maharashtra, Kanti Koli, died following a prolonged illness at his residence here, his family sources said on Friday.

He died late Thursday night at the age of 75, they said.

Koli was elected as a councillor in the erstwhile Thane Municipal Council for one term. Thereafter, he represented the Thane Assembly constituency for two terms between 1980 and 1990.

He had served as the president of the Maharashtra unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Koli Samaj, New Delhi.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and other family members, the sources said.

