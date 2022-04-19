Thane: EOW Police arrest one over Rs 90 crore GST fraud

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Thane police has arrested a 28-year-old man for forging bills and documents in filing GST returns. The EOW police claimed that the team had been cheated to the tune of Rs 90 crore to the GST.

In March 2022, the complainant Kishan Chetan Popat (23), a businessman and a resident of Neelkamal Dharma Society, Flat no, 101 near Kalyan Chowki at Kalyan (West) registered a complaint against wanted accused Rajesh alias Kiran Rao.

Popat gave Rs 13,000 to the accused for getting a GST number and registering his company 'Shree Krishna Investment' under the GST act. Popat submitted his mobile number and email-id to link it with GST along with Rs 13,000 for the job.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sunil Lokhande of EOW, Thane said, "A case was registered against wanted accused Rajesh alias Kiran Rao under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420, 34 and various Information Technology Act, 2000 in March 2022. We then started the investigation against the wanted accused. The accused Kiran Rao took Rs 13,000 from the complainant Kishan Popat to get a GST number and register under the GST Act. Rao got the GST number 'GST 27EZUPP1327QIZC' for Shree Krishna Investment but later without concerning Popat, accused through the mobile number whose last four-digit number was 2879 and email-id which was ending with 4@gmail.com which was linked with Shree Krishna Investment did a financial transaction amounting to Rs 502,47,78,856 and did not pay the GST of amount Rs 90,43,70,194."

Lokhande further added, "Doing further investigation and after finding the digital transaction we came to know the associate of Rajesh alias Kiran Rao named Aakash Santosh Aadagale (28), a resident of Plot No 406, Vaishnavi Sansar Building, Jyoti Nagar from Kalyan (East). We arrested Aakash Aadagale (28) on 13th April 2022 and presented him in court which ordered the police custody till April 19. Now the custody has been extended till April 21, 2022. A team is conducting an operation into the matter in different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and other states. Soon we will be arresting the other accused too."

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 08:51 PM IST