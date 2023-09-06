Thane: Environmental Short Film Festival Gets Spontaneous Response From School Students

Environmental Short Film Festival |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Environment Vigilance Board jointly organised a short film festival on the occasion of International Clean Air Day on September 7. The aim was that school and college students as well as general citizens should be informed about biological and inorganic resources in nature and environment. The festival got a spontaneous response from the school students in Thane.

The short film festival was held from August 31 to September 1

The short film festival held from 31st August to 1st September 2023 in accordance with this year's theme, "Together for Clean Air", received a spontaneous response from school students, teachers and citizens. Organized in two sessions every day, various short films related to environment were shown in this festival. These included short films in Marathi, English and Hindi based on various topics like conservation of lakes, afforestation, protection of wild animal habitats, single use plastic ban, use of cloth bags, air pollution, climate change and conservation of rivers.

More than 6000 students participated

More than 6000 students from various schools enthusiastically participated in each session. The students and teachers present on this occasion were given green oath as part of Mazi Vasundhara campaign.

TMT manager Bhalchandra Behere guided the students

Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) manager Bhalchandra Behere guided the students on the launch of the program about the efforts being made by TMC to control the increasing air pollution and the participation of TMT Service in it.

On this occasion Ganesh Bhagure, principal of Satish Pradhan Gyan Sadhana College, Shakeel Sheikh, deputy regional officer of Thane Division of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB),Manisha Pradhan, chief environmental officer of TMC, Vidyadhar Walawalkar, chairman of Environmental Vigilance Board and Vikas Hirnis, Chairman of Enviro Vigilance Society were present as chief guests.

