 Thane: Enraged Locals Vandalise Over 10 Cars After Traffic Jam In Yeoor Due To Wedding Reception; Visuals Surface
Thane: Enraged Locals Vandalise Over 10 Cars After Traffic Jam In Yeoor Due To Wedding Reception; Visuals Surface

Thane: Enraged Locals Vandalise Over 10 Cars After Traffic Jam In Yeoor Due To Wedding Reception; Visuals Surface

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Thane: Tensions escalated in the Yeoor Hills area of Thane after an incident of vandalism conducted by locals on Monday night. A massive traffic jam occurred due to a marriage reception at Exotica Wedding Lawn at Yeoor Hills. As a result of the congestion, frustrated local Yeoor residents reportedly broke the windshields of over 10 cars.

Visuals Show Enraged Mob

Visuals of the incident have surfaced on the internet. In a video that has gone viral, a long traffic jam can be seen on one side of the road while on the other side, an enraged mob can be seen with some expressing frustration over double parking on the congested road. A car can be seen with a damaged rear bumper, probably ripped off during the clash.

There are no confirmed reports of any injuries or any police action taken by either side in the incident. More details in the matter are awaited.

Body Found In City Lake

Meanwhile, in another incident, the body of an unidentified man was fished out from a lake in Thane city on Monday, as per civic officials.

The body of a man in his 60s was found in Masunda Lake, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi informed news agency PTI. An accidental death case has been registered and efforts are on to identify the deceased, a police official informed in the matter.

