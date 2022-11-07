Thane: Educator looking for Work-From-Home job defrauded of ₹ 10.7 lakhs (Representative Image) | File photo

A 35-year-old woman educator from Thane has been cheated of Rs10,70,000 on the guise of a work from home (WFH) job. The incident took place on September 3, 2022 but the complaint was registered on November 4.

Senior police inspector Sunil Shinde said, “The complainant runs an educational institute. She received a WhatsApp message from a company named Parashnath Trading. The message said she had been selected for a WFH job and can earn Rs8,000 per day sitting at home. The complainant sent a total of Rs10,70,000 via various transactions on the Paytm ID of Parashnath Trading and also to the account of Ramprasad Meena in Yes Bank as an investment. However, she didn't get any returns."

Shinde further added, " As per the information from the complainant we have registered a case against unknown fraudsters and are further investigating the case. As of now we have not got any clue about the accused but soon we will be trying to solve the case."