Thane: Dumper truck rams into vehicles leading to oil spill on Majiwada bridge

Two vehicles were hit by a dumper carrying debris on Majiwada bridge in Thane at around 4:20 am on Monday.

The accident led to an oil spill on the stretch. The dumper driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries to his right leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.FPJ photo

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 08:34 AM IST