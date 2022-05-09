e-Paper Get App
Home / Mumbai / Thane: Dumper truck rams into vehicles leading to oil spill on Majiwada bridge

The dumper driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries to his right leg

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 08:34 AM IST

Two vehicles were hit by a dumper carrying debris on Majiwada bridge in Thane at around 4:20 am on Monday.

The dumper driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries to his right leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 08:34 AM IST