Thane dumper deaths: Locals vandalise vehicles

Thane: Local residents set fire to a dumper on Wednesday while protesting the death of two persons when a dumper dashed into tea stall on Tuesday. Six others had also sustained injuries in the mishap. The deceased and the injured persons were having a tea at the time of the mishap.

According to the police, the news of the two death in road mishap angered the locals from Ramanagar area of Chavindra gaon. They took to the street and set fire to a dumper and a JCB, vandalised two dumpers and stopped another dumper to released the garbage here. Bhiwandi taluka police are probing the matter and search is on to nab who burned vehicle, said police.

Motiram Pawar, an officer attached to the investigation, said, “The accused driver, Jalandhar Laxman Kamble, 62, was arrested. Primary probe revealed he was inebriated. He is resident of Aangaon village in Bhiwandi taluka.”

The Bhiwandi taluka police said the incident took place near Chaman hotel at Ramanagar area in Bhiwandi at 5pm when the dumper was returning after releasing garbage at the Ramanagar dump. The two dead were powerloom workers. The driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind. The injured have been undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi hospital in Bhiwandi. The condition of two was critical, and were referred to the civil hospital in Thane.