Thane: Drug addicted father strangles 7-year-old daughter to death for not getting money, booked

The Mumbra police have booked a 33-year-old father for allegedly killing his 7-year-old daughter by strangling her with hands. The police said the accused was addicted to drugs as his wife didn’t give him cash over this, they had a fight and to take revenge on his wife, he picked the soft target of killing his daughter instead.

The police said the accused Anis Mohammed Maldar Khan (33), is yet to be arrested as he had consumed poison and is undergoing treatment at JJ hospital in Mumbai.

The police said the accused Anis is a daily wage worker and his wife does housework to help look after the family. The couple stays with their daughter Mahira (7) in Santosh Nagar in Mumbra.

The complainant, a 24-year-old woman and wife of the accused in her statement to police said, “Since lockdown, the work of her husband was low. Also, she was not earning much with her household job. She was having a stomach ache and the doctor suggested sonography. She was asking her husband for cash to get the treatment. But instead, he was taking cash from her for drugs. Recently on one occasion, the accused demanded her for cash and as she refused upon which they had an oral argument,” said a police officer from Mumbra police station.

The accused Anis took her daughter near the Mumbra bypass and strangled his daughter in-between Friday to Saturday night. The police suspect the daughter was a soft target to take revenge from the mother and he took extreme steps.

Madhuri Jadhav, police inspector, Mumbra police station confirmed about a case has been registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Indian penal code.

“We have registered a case and are further investigating the matter. The father who is booked has consumed poison and is undergoing treatment,” added Jadhav.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 07:58 PM IST