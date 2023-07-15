 Thane: Driver Killed in Collision of Two Containers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Driver Killed in Collision of Two Containers

Thane: Driver Killed in Collision of Two Containers

Accident took place on the Ghodbunder Road at around 2.15am on Saturday

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Driver Killed in Collision of Two Containers | FPJ

Thane: A 40-year-old driver of a container was killed when his vehicle rammed into another container from behind. The deadly collision, which took place at Patlipada on the Ghodbunder Road at around 2.15am on Saturday, also disrupted the traffic flow. The deceased was identified as Majjid Khan. 

Thane: Driver Killed in Collision of Two Containers

Thane: Driver Killed in Collision of Two Containers | FPJ

Read Also
Mumbai News: 28-Year-Old Man Killed After Dumper Drags Him For 400 Metres; Driver Arrested
article-image

Body sent for post mortem

Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, “The container transporting 10 tonnes of clothes from Rajasthan to Nhava Sheva in Raigad district rammed into another container. The latter was moving ahead and carrying 18 tonnes of solar panels from Gujarat to Nhava Sheva. The driver of the container from Rajasthan was killed.”

Khan's body was pulled out of the mangled remains of the driver’s cabin and sent for post-mortem to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. The traffic on the busy highway was affected for two hours, added Tadvi.

Read Also
Thane: MIDC Issues Notices to Entrepreneurs for Pending GST
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Birla Estates Set To Acquire Hindalco’s Thane Land For ₹595 Cr

Birla Estates Set To Acquire Hindalco’s Thane Land For ₹595 Cr

Mumbai: Communication Lessons For Staff Of 30 Civic Maternity Hospitals

Mumbai: Communication Lessons For Staff Of 30 Civic Maternity Hospitals

Thane: Driver Killed in Collision of Two Containers

Thane: Driver Killed in Collision of Two Containers

Mumbai News: St Xavier's Malhar Fest To Organise 'Barbie' Party Days Before Film Hits Theatres

Mumbai News: St Xavier's Malhar Fest To Organise 'Barbie' Party Days Before Film Hits Theatres

Mumbai: It’s Tempting But Wrong Time To Eat Out

Mumbai: It’s Tempting But Wrong Time To Eat Out