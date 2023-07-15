Thane: Driver Killed in Collision of Two Containers | FPJ

Thane: A 40-year-old driver of a container was killed when his vehicle rammed into another container from behind. The deadly collision, which took place at Patlipada on the Ghodbunder Road at around 2.15am on Saturday, also disrupted the traffic flow. The deceased was identified as Majjid Khan.

Body sent for post mortem

Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, “The container transporting 10 tonnes of clothes from Rajasthan to Nhava Sheva in Raigad district rammed into another container. The latter was moving ahead and carrying 18 tonnes of solar panels from Gujarat to Nhava Sheva. The driver of the container from Rajasthan was killed.”

Khan's body was pulled out of the mangled remains of the driver’s cabin and sent for post-mortem to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. The traffic on the busy highway was affected for two hours, added Tadvi.