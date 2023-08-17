Thane: Dr D Y Patil Hospital Receives Appreciation For Executing MJPJAY Scheme

Dr D Y Patil Hospital Receives Appreciation For Executing MJPJAY Scheme | File

Dr. D. Y. Patil Hospital in Nerul has been honoured with an appreciation certificate by the Thane District Collector Office for its exemplary efforts in executing the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojna (MJPJAY) Scheme within the Thane District.

The certificate was presented by Minister Mr. Ravindra Sawant on August 15. The ceremony was graced by Thane District Collector Mr. Ashok Shinghare, Thane Municipal Commissioner Mr. Abhijeet Banger, and Thane Police Commissioner Mr. Jaijeet Singh.

Dr D Y Patil Hospital provides free of cost as well as affordable treatment to a large number of patients coming from Mumba, Thane, Panvel and Navi Mumbai. The hospital is popular among citizens in Navi Mumbai. During the Covid, a large number of beds were served for Covid patients.

