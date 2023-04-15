Thane: Dr Ambedkar's life-size statue worth ₹2 crore to come up in Ulhasnagar

Dr BR Ambedkar statue | Representative photo

The State Government has approved a fund of ₹1 crore to replace the existing statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Ulhasnagar with a life-size replica, said Shinde Sena MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar, adding that the Ulhasnagar civic body will also give additional Rs1 crore.

On April 14 which marked the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, the legislator addressed a presser and said that the statue which stands at camp number 4 will be replaced with a towering 9-feet-tall sculpture of the chief architect of constitution.

Thanking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for sanctioning the fund, Dr Kinikar said the statue is likely to be ready in one year.

“There was a long-pending demand from local citizens for installing a life-size statue of Dr Ambedkar. A resolution was passed in this regard in the municipal general assembly but nothing concrete materialised after that. Dr Kinikar did a regular follow-up with the government and civic body officials and his efforts were finally successful. It will be good to have the statue of a great leader and scholar in Ulhasnagar,” said Sashikant Dayama, a social activist.