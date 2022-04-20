Thane: Dombivli and Kalyan to remain in dark for 6 hours on Wednesday

Thane: The residents of Kalyan East and Dombivli will have to face the inconveniences due to electricity suspension on Wednesday, April 20. The electricity will be suspended for six hours that is from 10am to 4pm by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).



MSEDCL in an official release mentioned that, " The areas in Dombivli where power supply will be suspended include Ramnagar, Kellar Road, Rajaji Road, Kranti Nagar, Madrasi Mandir, Mhatre Nagar, Aayre Road, Dutt Nagar, Shiv Mandir Road, DNC college area, Nandivali road, Tukaram Nagar and Sudamawadi are and in Kalyan East areas like Ajdepada, Sagarli, MIDC Colony, Indira Nagar, Trimurti Nagar, Patharli and Gymkhana Road."



MSEDCL officials said, " We regret the inconveniences faced to the residents . However, our team are working on it and the supply is expected to be restored before 4pm if the work is completed on time."



Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 01:40 PM IST