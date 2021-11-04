Thane: Dombivali’s Diwali Pahat dimmed over COVID-19 fear

It’s heartening to see citizens follow the pandemic rules issued by the local authorities. In Dombivali, the ban on the annual Diwali Pahat programme dampened the spirits but the residents willingly followed police directives.

JD More, assistant commissioner of police, Dombivaali, said even if citizens are celebrating festivals they should follow the government guidelines and maintain social distance. He said the coronavirus threat is still upon us, which is why the programme has been banned this year. “This is the second year the event will not be held. We have put up posters, banners and made announcements across the city, and have received a good response from citizens. People have supported the cause and have understood that the time is not right,” he said.

Residents of Dombivali usually visit Ganesh Mandir on Phadke road for the Diwali ritual and later get together for festivities. However, this year, section 144 has been imposed by the authorities, restricting visits to only the temple. A local resident said after completing the darshan people were asked to not congregate. He said regular announcements were made for maintaining social distance on the road.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 09:23 PM IST