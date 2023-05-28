Thane: Doctor directed to compensate complainant after fatal wrong blood transfusion

Representative Image | File

The National Consumer Commission has upheld the order of the Maharashtra State Commission and directed a doctor based in Thane to provide compensation to a complainant whose wife died due to a wrong blood transfusion. The state commission had awarded the complainant ₹10.20 lakh, with an additional 12 percent interest per annum if the payment was not made within two months. The NCDRC stated that there was no reason to intervene in the commission's order, as there was evidence of record manipulation and an attempt to destroy it following negligence and deficiency in service.

The order, dated May 23, 2023, was issued by S. M. Kantikar, the presiding member of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). It was passed in response to an appeal filed by Dr. Satish Bhoir and Siddhi Intensive Care and Dialysis Center, based in (Ambernath) Thane, challenging the state consumer commission's order from December 2016. The case involved alleged medical negligence, specifically an erroneous blood transfusion that resulted in the tragic death of Mahendra Pagare's wife.

Jyoti was transferred to ICU in Feb 2009

In February 2009, Mahendra Pagare's wife, Jyoti Pagare, was admitted to Siddhi Intensive Care & Dialysis Centre under the care of Dr. Satish D. Bhoir due to fever and cold symptoms. Initially, a Resident Medical Officer (RMO) examined the patient and subsequently transferred her to the ICU, commencing intravenous (IV) medication. At around 5 am, the RMO requested Mahendra Pagare to bring two bags of blood from the hospital's blood storage center.

Pagare alleged that the blood transfusion was conducted without proper testing. One of the blood bags exhibited leakage, but it was resealed and administered again. During the blood transfusion, the patient's sister noticed bleeding from the patient's nose, mouth, and eyes. When Mahendra arrived at the hospital upon receiving a distress call, his wife's condition was critical. Neither the RMO nor the concerned sister were present in the patient's room during the blood transfusion. When Dr. Satish arrived, he pronounced Jyoti dead and asked Mahendra to sign some papers. Disgruntled, Mahendra filed a consumer complaint seeking ₹50 lakh as compensation. The state commission allowed ₹10.20 lakh as compensation and awarded ₹20,000 towards litigation costs.

After blood tranfusion, patient's condition deteriorated

The NCDRC observed that minutes after the blood transfusion, the patient's condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to her demise. Dr. Bhoir failed to produce records from the hospital's Blood Storage Centre, and the supportive report submitted was surprisingly from a doctor who did not personally attend to the patient. The commission dismissed the argument that the patient's condition was grave and beyond saving. It highlighted the "glaring deficiency" of leaving the patient in a casual manner under the care of an RMO who held a B.A.M.S. degree, with no competent personnel available in the blood storage facility to perform cross-matching. Additionally, some present technicians were not licensed as blood technicians.

Following investigations conducted by authorities such as the FDA, SBTC, and Joint Commissioner in Thane, it was discovered that the entire hospital displayed negligence and operated unlawfully. Incompetence in handling blood storage, preservation, and issuance, as well as manipulation of serial numbers for personal gain, were revealed. These authorities promptly filed an FIR with the Shivaji Nagar Police station in Ambarnath, charging Dr. Satish Bhoir and other staff members with offenses under various sections of the IPC, Drugs & Cosmetic Act, and related regulations. The charge of Section 201, for destroying evidence, was also included. The post-mortem performed by J.J. Hospital indicated that the cause of death was a transfusion reaction resulting from the administration of the wrong blood, which led to hemorrhaging with blood oozing from the nose, ear, and mouth.

The NCDRC did not consider another report from a doctor at KEM Hospital, which suggested that the cause of death could be Thrombo-Cytopenia resulting from a febrile illness leading to bleeding, hypotension, and death. Instead, the NCDRC relied on the aforementioned arguments and stated, "It is also evident that the OP manipulated records and tried to destroy the evidence." The commission concluded that the appeal had no merit, affirming the state commission's order.