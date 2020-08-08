Thane: Doctor booked for alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old in his Bhiwandi clinic

Thane: A doctor from Bhiwandi was booked for alleged sexual assault of a minor at his clinic. The victim narrated the incident to her aunt after which they approached the Shanti Nagar police station in Thane.
The incident took place in the Gulzar Nagar area of Bhiwandi in a private clinic.
According to a police official from Thane, the victim is a 14-year-old who visited the clinic with her 10-year-old brother after the doctor asked her to visit on the second day at the clinic for a check-up on July 31.
"On the previous day of the incident, both victim and her mother visited the Khan's clinic as both were unwell. However, Khan asked the victim to visit the next day. But as the victim's mother was unwell, the mother asked the younger son to accompany his sister at the clinic," a police official said.
"According to the statement of the victim, the doctor called her for a check-up after attending all patients and asked the other clinical staff to leave. After calling the victim in his cabin, he sent the victim's brother out to get a change of money. At the same time, he sexually assaulted the victim," informed a police official.
The victim who was in the shock narrated the incident to her aunt who later informed the victim's mother. Five days after the incident took place, the police registered a case against the doctor.
"The case has been registered against the doctor at Shanti Nagar police station in Thane, under sections 354 (A), 376 (2), 376 (C) & (D) of Indian Penal Code and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," informed a senior police official from Shanti Nagar police station.
"The investigation is still on, while the accused (doctor) is not yet traced. The search operation is carried by the police team," added the police official.
