Thane: Doctor booked for alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old in his Bhiwandi clinic

Thane: A doctor from Bhiwandi was booked for alleged sexual assault of a minor at his clinic. The victim narrated the incident to her aunt after which they approached the Shanti Nagar police station in Thane.

The incident took place in the Gulzar Nagar area of Bhiwandi in a private clinic.

According to a police official from Thane, the victim is a 14-year-old who visited the clinic with her 10-year-old brother after the doctor asked her to visit on the second day at the clinic for a check-up on July 31.