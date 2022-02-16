Thane-Diva line: Railway to demolish old RRI building which reduces locals speed up to 45-50 kmph

An old building that housed the signalling and track systems called route relay interlocking in the middle of the rail lines at Diva is leading to trains losing speeds even after two new 5th and 6th rail lines have been commissioned. There is a speed restriction of 45-50 kmph on this portion of Thane-Diva line which after demolition of this building, could increase speeds of 80 kmph and above.

Incidentally, on February 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate strings of projects inter alia dedication of 5-6 rail lines on Thane-Diva, running of 34 new air-conditioned local train services. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to travel on Thane-Diva line after arriving in Mumbai on the morning of February 18.

The degree of curvature of the tracks bypassing the old RRI building shall be rectified and straightened that will enable the CR authorities to remove the speed restrictions and enhance speeds of 80kmph and above from the current 45-50kmph. Once that happens, trains on the CSMT-Kalyan route shall move faster and also lead to time saving of 2-3 minutes depending on the time of day the trains are running.

This RRI building used to contain hundreds and thousands of small wires, cables and chips; meant to control the signalling and track systems in and around Diva station and even movement of trains towards Kalyan and Thane. During the recent mega blocks of 72 hours and prior to that as well; the engineers from Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and Central Railway shifted these wires, chips, instrument panels operating them along with the entire apparatus to a new RRI building built away from the previous location.

However, this old structure is lying defunct which is leading to tracks taking a steep curve which requires trains to slow down and proceed. “The railways should have demolished this old RRI building during these many blocks that were taken up,” said Siddesh Desai, resident of Kalwa and member of Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.

This RRI building is near Diva which also sees culmination of other lines going to Konkan region via Diva-Vasai-Panvel and slow and fast lines on the Main line of Central Railway. Since February 8; after the rail authorities finished the mega block, they have been carrying out improvement works and enhanced the system between 2 am to 4 am. Since then they have increased speed restrictions from 20kmph or so that was initially retained to upto 50 kmph now.

“We will be demolishing this old RRI building in the coming days that has now become defunct after all its vital instrument panels needed have been shifted to a new building. This is an almost 40-45 year RRI building,” confirmed Ravi Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation.

The CR authorities will also be able to add more services on this route once this RRI building is demolished. They have been claiming that once the 5-6 lines become operational; the CR will be able to add 80-100 additional train services in the future after rehashing the train timetable. On February 18, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate 34 new AC local train services and 2 non-AC local train services on the CSMT-Kalyan stretch on its Main line.

With this, there will be a total of 44 AC train services offering cool rides to Mumbai. Currently there are a total 10 local train services or trips between CSMT and Kalyan and with the addition of the 34 more AC train services there will be a total of 44 AC local train services on the main line. Separating the suburban and freight traffic along the fast corridor has helped pave the way for providing additional suburban locals in the main line.

