Thane district's single-day COVID-19 count crosses 500-mark

Thane district of Maharashtra, which has been witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus positive cases of late, has recorded 513 new infections, an official said on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 09:15 AM IST
Thane district's single-day COVID-19 count crosses 500-mark | Photo Credit: ANI

These cases were reported on Thursday, taking the district's overall caseload to 7,12,579.

These cases were reported on Thursday, taking the district's overall caseload to 7,12,579.

On Wednesday, the district had seen 440 cases, a steep rise of more than a hundred cases as compared to the previous day.

As the virus did not claim anyone's life on Thursday, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,895, the official said, adding that the district's mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent.

