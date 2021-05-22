Thane district's COVID-19 tally up by 887, death toll by 61

The coronavirus caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 5,07,316 with the addition of 887 cases, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, when the virus also claimed the lives of 61 persons, pushing the death toll in the district to 8,768. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.72 per cent now, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,06,038 and the death toll to 1,974, another official said.