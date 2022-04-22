Thane district reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

Thane: With the addition of 20 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has increased to 7,08,942, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,889.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,607, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:08 AM IST