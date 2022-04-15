Thane district records 7 new COVID-19 cases

Thane: With detection of seven new coronavirus cases, the overall COVID-19 count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,08,873, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered here, an official said on Friday.

The new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,889, the official added.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:45 AM IST