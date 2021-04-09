Thane district records 5,167 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

With the addition of 5,167 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 3,61,434, an official said on Friday.

The fresh cases were reported on Thursday.

As the virus claimed the lives of 18 more persons, the death toll in the district increased to 6,638, he said.

The mortality rate stood at 1.84 per cent, he added.

So far, 3,06,079 patients have recuperated from the infection, showing a recovery rate of 84.68 per cent, the official said.

Currently, there are 48,717 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In the neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 55,771, while 1,247 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, another official said.

Meanwhile, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Thursday asked the civic administration to make available empty municipal buildings and properties to private hospitals at nominal charges to start COVID-19 hospitals there in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

An official release from the Mayor's office said Mhaske has written a letter in this regard to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

He said the TMC should give permission to hospitals having more than 25 beds to start treatment to coronavirus patients.

In Navi Mumbai, the civic corporation has decided to use civic-run schools as temporary COVID-19 hospitals and care centres, an official said.