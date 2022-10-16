Thane district guardian minister orders city police chief to keep more patrolling in school and college areas | Twiiter

Thane: The state excise minister and Thane district guardian minister Shambhuraj Desai on Saturday, October 15 visited the Thane police commissionerate and met the Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh and other police officials and instructed the police administration to increase police patrolling in schools, colleges and private tuitions areas. Desai also ordered police officials to deploy bit marshals, police in civil uniforms and women police personnel at this place, in order to prevent molestation as well as other crimes.

The minister held a review meeting regarding women's safety at Thane City Police Commissionerate on Saturday. A press conference was organized after the meeting where he was speaking with the media.

Earlier on Friday, October 14 a shocking case of a 21-year-old woman being molested by a rickshaw driver in a market at Thane railway station came to light. The driver dragged her with tauto-rikshaw injuring her. The accused rickshaw driver Katikadala Viranganelu (36) was arrested from Digha in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Soon after the incident Desai called up Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh and asked him to seriously look into the matter.

Speaking with the media, Desai said, "I have given instructions to the senior police officers to prepare an action plan for the safety of women and to implement various countermeasures. Also, I ordered to increase police patrolling in schools, colleges, private tuitions and places where a large number of students come and go every day in the district. Bit marshals, police in civil clothes and women police personnel should be deployed at this place."

Appreciating the Thane police, the minister said, "The response time of Thane Police Commissionerate's control room number 112 is the highest in the state and the police reach the spot within five minutes. The manpower in the police department is low and soon the state government will recruit around 15,000 police personnel. Also, the Thane police have less number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers and the state government will soon provide the funds but till then efforts will be made to provide funds from the District Planning Committee."

Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh, joint commissioner Dattatraya Karale, additional commissioner of police (Administration) Suresh Jadhav, and additional commissioner of police (Crime) Ashok Morale were present during the meeting.