Thane District Grapples with Heavy Rains: Flooding Disrupts Life and Triggers Traffic Chaos

Thane: As heavy rains continue to pound Bhiwandi in Thane district, several low-lying areas of the city are experiencing severe flooding. Key locations such as Teen Batti, Vegetable Market, Dargah Road, Mhada Colony, Idgah, Padmanagar, Dhamankar Naka, Narpoli, and Kalyan Naka have been submerged, causing major disruptions to daily life.

Nizampura Vegetable Market and the Gulzar Cold Drink House area of the city were hit particularly hard, with water levels rising to waist-deep. The accumulated water on the roads resulted in extensive traffic jams, affecting both main and internal routes. Commuters and drivers faced significant challenges navigating through the congestion, enduring substantial inconvenience.

Significant traffic backlog

To mitigate the impact of excessive water on the road from Bhandari Compound to Dargah Naka, local residents took precautionary measures by closing the route using a rope. The flooding also caused immense hardships for affected residents.

The road towards Thane witnessed a significant traffic backlog due to waterlogging in Anjurphata, Rahnal, and Kalher. Additionally, water accumulation in the Dapoda area led to a traffic jam on the Mankoli Anjurphata road. Potholes on the Mumbai Nashik highway further exacerbated the traffic chaos, leaving motorists stranded for over two hours.

