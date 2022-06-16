Thane district collector distributes Indian citizenship to 92 people in district | FPJ

Thane: Under the Indian Citizenship Act 1955, a citizenship certificate distribution camp was held today at the district Collectorate office on Thursday. Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar distributed Indian citizenship certificates to about 92 people on Thursday. On the occasion additional collector Vaidehi Ranade, resident deputy collector Sudam Pardeshi and deputy collector Revati Gaikar were present.

Rajesh Narvekar, Thane district collector said, "It is a matter of pride that you are getting the citizenship of the world's largest democracy that is India. The entire process of issuing a citizenship certificate was carried out easily by the system and the citizenship certificate has given you the identity of an Indian. I also appeal to you all, to be honest, and committed to the country as per the oath taken by you all."

In order to make the process of providing the citizenship certificates more convenient four camps have been organized at the Thane Collectorate. So far, from 2018 to 2022, the Thane District Collector's Office has distributed certificates of Indian citizenship to 271 persons.

During the event, the people who got their citizenship certificates expressed their happiness.

Tehsildar Shital Rasal, deputy tehsildar Manoj Kumar Surve, Sameer Siroje, Vilas Shingade, Kunal Bhalerao, Rupali Gaikwad and Kalpana Sonone were felicitated for handling the certificate process easily.

As per the Gazette no. 3022 of the Indian Home Ministry dated 23/12/2016, the right to grant Indian citizenship to any person belonging to minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan that is Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi the 16 District Magistrates in this state has been given the power to grant India citizenship also the powers have been given to Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane, Pune and Nagpur district collectors and district magistrates in Maharashtra.

In cases received under the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955, upon receipt of a report from the Police and Intelligence Department, the applicant is given an Oath of Allegiance at the district collector's office and is first given an acceptance letter. A citizenship certificate is then issued to the applicant after completion of the required documents in the acceptance letter.

Read Also 16 Chinese nationals granted Indian citizenship since 2007: MoS Home Nityanand Rai