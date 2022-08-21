e-Paper Get App

Thane: Distributor booked for storing expired medicines worth Rs 60 lakh

Acting on a tip-off, the godowns were raided in Kopar village by a team comprising police and Food and Drug Administration personnel on August 17, the Narpoli police station official said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Thane: A man has been booked for allegedly storing expired medicines with a face value of Rs 60 lakh in five godowns in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

"We found a large quantity of tablets, which the accused planned to crush, configure again and re-introduce in the market as new. The medicine distributor who was using the five godowns is yet to be arrested," the official informed.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Drugs and Cosmetics Act was registered on August 18 against the accused and probe into this expired medicine racket was underway, he added.

