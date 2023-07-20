Thane Disaster Response Force Rushes To Khalapur After Landslide For Relief Work

Twitter

Thane: Two teams of Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) along with two firefighting vehicles left Thane for relief work in Irshalwadi, Khalapur of Raigad district due to a landslide on Wednesday night. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar informed that these teams have been sent as per the order of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde so that relief work can be done quickly at the accident site.

Bangar said, "As the JCB and any other machinery could not reach the accident site, the rescue work is going on with the help of manpower. For this, two Quick Reaction Fighting vehicle (QRV) with portable lights No. MH-04-HY-0795 and MH-04-JK-5815 have been dispatched so that the relief work will not be hindered after dark. "

"A team of 15 personnel of the TDRF was dispatched on Wednesday evening to provide immediate help in the event of a flood situation in Mahad due to heavy rains on Wednesday. However, due to the Irshalwadi Khalapur accident, the team of the said place was sent to Khalapur early on Thursday morning. Also a team of seven soldiers of TDRF along with two vehicles of fire brigade have also reached Khalapur for relief work. Eight containers have also been sent to provide temporary accommodation to the residents who survived the disaster." informed Bangar.