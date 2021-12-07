Thane: Decapitated body of man found on roadside in Kasara area

The decapitated body of an unidentified man was found on a roadside in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, an official said.

The body of the victim, aged around 30, was cut into pieces and packed in a bag which was spotted near a railway track at Jawhar Phata in Kasara area, the official from the district police control room said.

The police suspect someone killed the victim elsewhere and dumped the body by the roadside, he said.

The motive behind the killing was not yet known, he said, adding that a case was registered against the unidentified culprit under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

The Kasara police are conducting a probe into the case, he said.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 10:43 AM IST