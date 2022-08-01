Thane: Dead body of boy who disappeared 8 days ago found in Tokawade | Pixabay

Thane: Nine days after he mysteriously disappeared from Kharegaon in Kalwa while riding a bike from Kharegaon to Malshej Ghat, the decomposed body of a 28-year-old Pratik Aadam was found on Sunday, July 31 by one of the rescue team and his friends on Malshej Ghat near Tokawade police station jurisdiction.

The police officials from Tokawade police station said, "Pratik Aadam (28) had gone missing on July 22, 2022 after he left from Kharegaon in Kalwa to Malshej Ghat for a picnic on his bike. The missing complaint was registered by Aadam's sister Bina Ganpat Aadam (32), a resident of Chintamani Society at Kharegaon in Kalwa on July 25, 2022, when Pratik Aadam did not return home even after three days."

One of the friends of Pratik Aadam on condition of anonymity said, "On July 22 Pratik Aadam (28) asked some 5-6 friends for a picnic at Malshej Ghat. All the friends even after lots of requests said no to Pratik. Pratik decided to go alone to Malshej Ghat on his bike. He went on his bike number MH-04K- N7246. When on 25th July he did not return home, the missing complaint was registered by his sister at Kalwa police station. After the missing complaint, Kalwa police station started an investigation but till 31st July they did not find any information about him. Along with Kalwa the Murbad, Tokawade and Junnar police stations were also investigating the missing complaint."

He further added, "On July 29 the bike of Pratik was seen at Junnar in Pune. We too went in search at Malshej Ghat. We along with three where rescue teams were searching for him from July 29 but we were unable to find him till the evening of July 30. On Sunday, July 31, we again started the search operation in the morning along with the three rescue teams. One of the rescue teams succeeded in finding the decomposed body of Pratik. "

Tokawade police station in-charge Santosh Darade said, "We have found the decomposed body but still it has not been identified whose body is it. We are assuming that it can be the body of Pratik Aadam because no other missing complaints were registered in the jurisdiction in the last eight days. We will be sending the body for the DNA test and after that, it can be identified whose body is it. The investigation is still underway. "

Meanwhile, the parents of Pratik Aadam (28) alleged that their son would have been murdered and police should investigate it.