Thane: Body of 55-year-old man recovered from well in Mumbra

Thane: A body of 55-year-old man found in well in Mumbra on Wednesday. According to the official, the body has been identified as Azad Razad. The body was found in well near Shankar Mandir, Achanak Nagar, in Mumbra.

"The body was spotted during morning hours in the well. Following the alert call by the locals, the Mumbra police officials and Fire brigade reached at the spot and recovered body from the well," informed an official from Fire-brigade team of Thane. The body was later handed over to Mumbra Police, following the further investigation.