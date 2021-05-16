Thane: Dead body of 30-year-old found in Kasheli creek

An unknown dead body of a 30-year-old man was found in Kasheli creek near Kasheli Bridge, Thane. The police is yet to identify the deceased and the recovered body is handed over to the Narpoli police.

According to the police the dead body was found floating around 4:30pm on Sunday evening. After few locals found it, the police and fore officials reached the spot and started rescue operation. The Kapurbawadi police and Narpoli police along with fire brigade officials along with one emergency tender, one rescue vehicle, one hearse van and one boat had started the search operation. Almost after two hours the dead body wad found and handed over to the Narpoli police.