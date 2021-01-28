Thane: Dead body found in Mumbra

An unknown body of man found in the brook, at Rashid compound, Charni Pada, in Mumbra, on Thursday.

"The body was spotted by the locals, during late morning hours and the Mumbra police team reached the spot following the alert call. The body was recovered with the help of fire brigade team and later handed over to Mumbra Police station," informed a police official from Thane.

The age of the deceased is suspected to be between 30-35 years old. Further investigation in this matter is underway, added official.