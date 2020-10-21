Thane: Dead body found in Kolshet creek; third in just one week in the city

Thane: A dead body of an unknown man was found in the Kolshet creek in Thane on Wednesday.

"Following an alert call from the locals, the body was recovered by RDMC (regional disaster management cell) team of Thane at around 10:20 am in the creek at Kolshet area of Thane. The body was later handed over to Kapurbawdi police station, Thane," informed police official.

"A case has been registered as accidental death report. However, the identity of the deceased is suspected to be between 40-45 years old. Further investigation is on," added police official.

This is the third similar case reported in Thane in this week, as before two days two dead bodies were found in two separate spots in Thane.

According to the police official from Thane, a dead body of 16-year-old, Prathamesh Metake, was found in Upavan lake on Sunday, while on Monday a body of an unknown female was found in Kachrali lake in Thane.