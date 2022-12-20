Thane cyclists say 2 wheels answer to traffic jams

Thane: The Ghodbunder Cyclist Club organised a 160km rally to spread awareness about cycling as the best answer to traffic jams. The ride started from the Majiwada area at 5am on Sunday and was flagged off by Thane Additional Commissioner of Police Dattatray Shinde.
Called GRM 160, it was organised by the Club members Gopal Sabe Patil, Ajinkya Kunkolkar, Prateek Sawant, Raina Bhatnagar and Kake and 65 riders, including five women and a 68-year-old rider, from Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan and Mumbai participated in it.
The rally covered Majiwada, Ghatkopar, Vashi, Uran Phata, Panvel, Khopoli and Belapur. All riders were felicitated with medals and certificates.
