Thane: Cyclist Satish Jadhav felicitated for setting a unique world record | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

Satish Jadhav was felicitated on Saturday, October 1 by 'Aamhi Cycle Premi' foundation with a certificate and a tulsi plant at Mithbandar Road in Thane East for setting a unique world record by solo cycle ride on Adi Kailash and Om Parbat. All the members of the organization were present on this occasion.