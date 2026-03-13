Thane Cultural Event: ‘The Folk Akhyan’ Musical Show To Celebrate Maharashtrian Folk Traditions On March 19

Organisers announce the grand staging of “The Folk Akhyan” musical production at TMC Ground in Hiranandani Estate, Thane | File Photo

Thane, March 13: The globally acclaimed musical production, “The Folk Akhyan,” is set to arrive in Thane for a grand cultural celebration on the evening of March 19, 2026. Organized by Morya Entertainment, the event will be staged on a massive scale at the TMC Ground, Hiranandani Estate.

Press conference highlights cultural vision

A press conference held at iLeaf Ritz Banquets featured key organizers, including founder Vishal Gargote, music composer Harsh Raut and director Lamanbandhu Ishwar Andhare.

The team highlighted that the production aims to revitalize Maharashtrian folk traditions—such as Abhang, Bharud and Lavani—by presenting them in a contemporary format that appeals to younger generations.

Original compositions and large-scale stage setup

Distinct from traditional performances, “The Folk Akhyan” features entirely original compositions. The upcoming Thane edition promises a breathtaking experience, complete with an open-ground setup, sophisticated lighting and a grand fireworks display.

Organisers promise affordable tickets

Mr. Gargote emphasized that ticket pricing has been kept affordable to ensure the celebration remains accessible to families. Morya Entertainment, known for hosting legendary artists like Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam, has previously taken this production to international stages in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Tickets are currently available at www.ticketkhidakee.com.

