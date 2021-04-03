Thane: Crocodile found in drain rescued after hours of operation

A live crocodile of about two feet was found in a drain near Thane Mental hospital on Saturday afternoon. Till late evening different teams from Thane forest, disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, fire brigade along with non-organisation workers including WWA (Wilf Welfare Association) and RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) are carrying out the rescue operation.

The fire brigade had reached with one fire tender and the NGO members reached with nets to trap the crocodile and rescue it.

Santosh Kadam, from Regional Disaster Management Cell of TMC said, "We received a call on the control at around 12:30pm of a crocodile found in a brook near Dnyansadhana college,Wagle Estate. Our team, fire brigade reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The crocodile is small and the teams are trying to rescue it," he added.