Thane Crime Watch: Thane police seizes guns, bullets, gold and vehicles worth Rs 19.90 lakh; two held

Thane: Kapurbawdi police team from Thane arrested two accused and siezed stolen gold, mobiles, country guns, bullets and vehicles all worth over Rs 19 lakh. The case has been registered against the accused involved in seven different cases of robbery, at various police stations in Thane.

"Total seven different cases are registered against the six accused who have robbed six mobile phones of Rs 1.50 lakh; gold worth Rs 80,000; three two-wheelers; two country-made guns and two live bullets. These cases has been registered against all six accused at Kapurbawdi, Kalwa (in Thane) and Mulund police stations," informed police official from Thane.

"The further investigation is on in this matter, while so far two accused are arrested by the Kapurbawdi police team. While search operation is carried to trace other four accused involved in robbing above mentioned things total worth Rs.19.90 lakh," added police official.

The cases against the accused has been registered under sections 392, 34, 379, 3, 25 and Section 37 (1)(3)/135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, at above mentioned police stations.