Thane crime watch: NCB seized hasish and marijuana, one held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday seized hasish (charas) and marijuana in Thane.

On the basis of a specific information received, a team of NCB Mumbai seized four kilograms of hasish near Gopal Ashram Hotel at Modella check post in Thane from the possession of a person, namely Ashraf Mustafa Shah, a resident of Wagle Estate in Thane (West). "Based on his investigation, further follow up action was initiated by the team, which also seized 11 kilograms of marijuana on the same day in the house search of the accused person," said a senior NCB officer. The source of the seized hasish was from Jammu and Kashmir and further it was supposed to be delivered in Mumbai. "Further investigations are being conducted to find out the other link of the drug smugglers in Mumbai," the officer said.